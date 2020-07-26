Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,658 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3,134.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 26.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 251,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

VIV stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.