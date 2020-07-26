Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,057 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KT by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT Corp has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KT. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

