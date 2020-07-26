Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,757 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

SBI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.