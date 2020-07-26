Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.