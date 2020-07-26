Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

