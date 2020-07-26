ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,228,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

