Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Everest Re Group worth $59,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

