Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $249,872,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

