EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $95.39 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 1.89.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

