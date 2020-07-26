Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,414.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

