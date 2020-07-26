FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.11. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.