FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,690,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,330,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 161,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

FMX stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

