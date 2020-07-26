FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,181 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $29.48 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

