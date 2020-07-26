FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,562,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE AIG opened at $31.31 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

