FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.