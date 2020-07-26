FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.23.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,792 shares of company stock valued at $36,925,372 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $224.44 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

