FDx Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,589,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $193.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.23. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.