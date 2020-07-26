FDx Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

