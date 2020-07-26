FDx Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.