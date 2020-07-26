FDx Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

ETR opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

