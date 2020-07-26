FDx Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

