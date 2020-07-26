FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.