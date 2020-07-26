FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

