FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,763 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of COG opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

