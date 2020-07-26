FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

