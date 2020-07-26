FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,240 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

