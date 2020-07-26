FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 895.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after acquiring an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,701.30 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,676.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,646.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

