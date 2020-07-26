FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 15.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 144.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.