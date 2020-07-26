FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 62,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

