FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 45,253 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,253 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 475,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of THO stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $119.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

