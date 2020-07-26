FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,941 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.25.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

