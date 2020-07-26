FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 705,769 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705,769 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lennox International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $290,539,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $265.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.17. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $267.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

