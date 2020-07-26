Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 16.3%

Firan Technology Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s stock price was down 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.