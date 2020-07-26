First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.50. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 52.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 115,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.