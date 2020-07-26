First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $51,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

