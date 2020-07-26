First Trust Advisors LP Buys 173,449 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $49,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.