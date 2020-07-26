First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Kellogg worth $54,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Kellogg by 68.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

