First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Genuine Parts worth $52,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

