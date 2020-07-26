First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Watsco worth $53,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.52.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

