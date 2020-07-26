First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.38 Million Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $51,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

