First Trust Advisors LP Has $54.93 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $54,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $334,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

