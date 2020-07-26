First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

