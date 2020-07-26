First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $62,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

