First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 29,831 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $52,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.