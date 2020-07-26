First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Cyberark Software worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $113.52 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

