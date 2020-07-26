First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $50,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

