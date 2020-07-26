First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Avangrid worth $54,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avangrid by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.