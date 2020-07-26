First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of NiSource worth $50,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,222.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 143,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 45.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

