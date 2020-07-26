First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,725 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $56,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

NSC opened at $187.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

