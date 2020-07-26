First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,797 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

CB opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.